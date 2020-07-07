Advertisement

Truck driver killed Monday afternoon in Linn County crash

A truck driver was killed Monday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash in Linn County, authorities said.(WITN)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 4:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A truck driver was killed Monday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash in Linn County in east-central Kansas, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 3:18 p.m. on K-31 highway, about a mile west of Irwin Lane. The location was about 6 miles southwest of Mound City.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2020 Freightliner straight truck was westbound on K-31 when it left the roadway to the north and overturned, coming to rest on its roof.

The driver, identified as Kevin T. Loving, 53, of Colony, was reported dead at the scene.

The patrol said Loving, who was alone in the truck, wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

