Advertisement

Topeka woman arrested on theft, meth counts in Jackson County

Tracy Lee Blevins, 48, of Topeka, was arrested in connection with theft and drug counts Sunday in Jackson County, authorities said.
Tracy Lee Blevins, 48, of Topeka, was arrested in connection with theft and drug counts Sunday in Jackson County, authorities said.(Submitted)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman was behind bars in the Jackson County Jail on Tuesday in connection with a theft from the Walmart store in Holton that occurred over the weekend, authorities said.

The arrested woman was identified as Tracy Lee Blevins, 48.

Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse said the theft from Walmart was reported around 2 p.m. Sunday.

Morse said Jackson County sheriff’s deputies were notified that a female had taken some items from the Walmart store without paying for them.

Descriptions of the woman and the vehicle she was in were given to deputies, Morse said.

A vehicle that matched the description of the one the woman in was stopped near 126th Road and US-75 highway, Morse said. The location was about 10 miles south of Holton.

The woman allegedly gave a false name to deputies, but later was identified as Blevins, Morse said.

Items believed to have been stolen from the Holton Walmart were located inside the vehicle, as well as substances believed to be methamphetamine and marijuana.

Blevins also allegedly was in possession of credit cards, checks, and social security cards that belonged to other individuals, Morse said.

Blevins was booked into the Jackson County Jail in connection with possession of methamphetamine; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; interference with law enforcement; identity theft; and theft.

Blevins also had outstanding warrants from other agencies.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Tuesday forecast: Heat remains strong

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Doug Meyers
Storms return Wednesday night

News

Volunteers from Central Church of Christ spruce up Robinson Middle School

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Phil Anderson
A Topeka church is helping spruce up the grounds of a local middle school this week.

Crimestoppers

Public asked for information in Manhattan City Park stabbing

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Chris Fisher
Riley County Police are investigating a stabbing near the Manhattan City Park early last night.

News

Kansas GOP responds to county chairman’s post comparing mask order to Holocaust

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Chris Fisher
The Kansas GOP is responding after a Republican county chairman posted a cartoon on social media that compared the governor's mask mandate with the Holocaust.

Latest News

News

Braggin' Wall July 7, 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
Braggin' Wall July 7, 2020

News

Asymptomatic COVID-19 cases may be driving spread, research indicates

Updated: 4 hours ago
Using existing research, scientists have found that silent transmission could be responsible for half of the COVID-19 cases.

News

Kansas Supreme Court upholds murder conviction in Riley County case

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
The Kansas Supreme Court has upheld the child-abuse and first-degree murder convictions of a Riley County man from a 2018 trial, according to KMAN Radio.

News

Truck driver killed Monday afternoon in Linn County crash

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
A truck driver was killed Monday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash in Linn County, authorities said.

News

Salute Our Heroes: Retired TPD Major embarks on new career in counseling

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Ralph Hipp
The Capital City is seeing several longtime Topeka Police officers opt for retirement, including Maj. Darin Scott.

News

Salute Our Heroes - Darin Scott

Updated: 13 hours ago