Topeka woman arrested on theft, meth counts in Jackson County

HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman was behind bars in the Jackson County Jail on Tuesday in connection with a theft from the Walmart store in Holton that occurred over the weekend, authorities said.

The arrested woman was identified as Tracy Lee Blevins, 48.

Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse said the theft from Walmart was reported around 2 p.m. Sunday.

Morse said Jackson County sheriff’s deputies were notified that a female had taken some items from the Walmart store without paying for them.

Descriptions of the woman and the vehicle she was in were given to deputies, Morse said.

A vehicle that matched the description of the one the woman in was stopped near 126th Road and US-75 highway, Morse said. The location was about 10 miles south of Holton.

The woman allegedly gave a false name to deputies, but later was identified as Blevins, Morse said.

Items believed to have been stolen from the Holton Walmart were located inside the vehicle, as well as substances believed to be methamphetamine and marijuana.

Blevins also allegedly was in possession of credit cards, checks, and social security cards that belonged to other individuals, Morse said.

Blevins was booked into the Jackson County Jail in connection with possession of methamphetamine; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; interference with law enforcement; identity theft; and theft.

Blevins also had outstanding warrants from other agencies.

