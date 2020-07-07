Topeka 10-year-old sinks hole-in-one

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka 10-year-old has his sights set high after sinking his first-ever hole-in-one.

Grady Rodgers recorded the hole-in-one on the 11th hole at the Topeka Country Club Monday during the Topeka Junior Golf Association’s fourth edition of the Jr. Golf Summer Series.

Rodgers said when he watched the ball go in, he was a little surprised!

”I’m like, um, did I actually just do that or is that just fake? I went crazy,” Rodgers smiled. “There’s not a whole lot of people who get a hole-in-one in their life.”

As for what’s next, Rodgers says he hopes to someday play in the PGA and follow in the footsteps of Topeka’s Gary Woodland.

🔥⛳️Ace Alert! Congratulations to Grady Rodgers 🏌🏻‍♂️on his hole-in-one today on #11! #hybrid #120yards Posted by Topeka Junior Golf Association on Monday, July 6, 2020

