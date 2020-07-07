Shawnee Co. restricts restaurant, bar, night club hours

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County issues a new health order for restaurants, bars and nightclubs to begin at 12:01 a.m. Thursday, July 9.

Shawnee County Health Officer, Dr. Pezzino, says Topeka area bars, nightclubs and restaurants will be required to follow new restrictions beginning Thursday, July 9, at 12:01 a.m.

Pezzino says local owners and operators of bars and restaurants in Shawnee County over the past week to discuss changes to health guidelines and how to minimize their impact while preserving the health of the community.

The new order says restaurants, bars and night clubs can operate between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m. on Thursday - Saturday and 6 a.m. to midnight on Sunday through Wednesday.

Every establishment will close from 2 - 3 p.m. for dine-in services to conduct deep cleaning and sanitation. Only curbside pick-up, home delivery and outdoor services will be allowed. Routine cleaning is also required throughout the day.

The order says establishments with a maximum occupancy of over 100 people can only operate at 50% of that capacity.

Food or drinks at counter and bars or in standing-only areas are prohibited under the new order and can only take place at a table with seated service.

Lastly, the order says dance floors are to close due to the difficulty of maintaining proper social distancing guidelines and enforcing mass gathering limits.

For more information on Shawnee County’s new health order visit the Shawnee County Public Health website.

