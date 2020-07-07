Advertisement

Salute Our Heroes: Retired TPD Major embarks on new career in counseling

By Ralph Hipp
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Maj. Darin Scott wore many different hats in his 32-year career with the Topeka Police. Dept.

In his home, he has a display board filled with badges, and scores of pictures capturing memories, from motorcycle officer to crisis negotiator to captain to major, even assistant to the city manager and deputy police chief. Scott says he has enjoyed it all.

“That’s my example to my subordinates and fellow law enforcement officers is resilience,” he said. “You’ve got to step up. If you fall down, you’ve gotta get right back up.”

But there is the extreme stress. In his final years with the department, Scott, who is officially retiring this summer, went through schooling to become a certified family therapy counselor. His other passion dovetailed well with the search for conflict management and long term stress disorders.

“Children are physically and mentally abused; spouses are physically and mentally abused; murders, where you have to go see the families afterwards and get with them - that teaches you to be compassionate and to be empathetic,” he said.

Scott actually filled out his retirement paperwork even before the coronavirus pandemic and national debate over George Floyd’s death, systemic racism and Black Lives Matter. The discussion takes him back to a videotaped police confrontation a generation ago - an incident in Los Angeles that drew global rage in 1993.

“In ’93, it was the abuse of Rodney King and we had to go through a big transition at that time,” Scott said. “We all knew it. Law enforcement says ‘Oh, that’s not good. It’s terrible. I mean, what are they doing?’ And back then, we had to deal with it with the community, for many years, literally, many years. People would get a camera, tape this, back then though it was ’93, 94, ’95 and no cellphone cameras and things like that which we have today.”

Scott will take the next two months to decompress. He offered the newest officers this advice:

“Relish in your time off with your family, because if you get consumed by law enforcement, it becomes the only spoke in your wheel, and when that happens, the wheel begins to get lopsided and twisted out of shape and your life will resemble that, so don’t get consumed by it,” he said.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Salute Our Heroes - Darin Scott

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

USD 437 discusses COVID-19 contingency plans for upcoming school year

Updated: 1 hour ago
USD 437 discusses COVID-19 contingency plans for upcoming school year

News

USD 437 discusses COVID-19 contingency plans for upcoming school year

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Grant Stephens
The Auburn-Washburn school district discussed COVID-19 contingency plans at a board meeting Monday night.

Sports

Topeka 10-year-old sinks hole-in-one

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Marleah Campbell
A Topeka 10-year-old has his sights set high after sinking his first-ever hole-in-one.

Latest News

News

Brown Co. deputies make multiple drug arrests over holiday weekend

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Bryan Grabauskas
Brown County deputies arrested three people on drug charges on the Fourth of July.

News

WIBW COVID-19 Survey

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
Help us better understand what you are thinking during the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Topeka Metro: Bike Share program lost $1.1 million

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Bryan Grabauskas
Topeka Metro says their bike share program lost over a million dollars in its six year existence.

Local

Shawnee Co. Commissioners vote to require face masks in public spaces

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kimberly Donahue
Face masks will soon be required wear in indoor and outdoor public spaces where six feet of social distancing cannot be practiced for people over the age of 10.

News

Shawnee Co. prepares polling locations for primary election

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Isaac French
The Kansas Primary Election is just a few weeks away and some voters in Shawnee County will have to change their regular voting location

News

Shawnee Co. Commissioners vote to require face masks in public spaces

Updated: 5 hours ago
Shawnee Co. Commissioners voted 2-1 to pass a face mask order for indoor and outdoor public spaces in Shawnee County