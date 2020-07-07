Riley Co. bars and restaurants see a new health order

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - As the case count rises, Riley County issues a new health order to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Riley County Local Health Officer Julie Gibbs says the number of positive cases in the county increase 9-12 people per day on average, which is why she is implementing Local Health Order No. 14. going into effect 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday, July 8.

“Thankfully, most of the recent patients have had mild cases and have not required hospitalization,” said Local Health Officer Julie Gibbs. “We still don’t know what long-term effects the virus might have on the body. If we take action now, hopefully, we can prevent more people from being infected, and prevent the healthcare system from being overwhelmed.”

Gibbs says mass gatherings are limited to 50 people still but new restrictions include:

All restaurants and bars screening each employee before a shift that asks about symptoms, travel, contact and checking temperature. Records will be kept and freely available upon request.

All bars must close at midnight and customers must be off the premises by 12:30 a.m.

All dine-in service at restaurants will end at midnight and customers must be off the premises by 12:30 a.m. but drive-through, delivery and curbside services may continue past midnight.

All businesses and locations are required to take proactive measures to comply with Recommended Business Practices published by the CDC.

Gibbs also says social distancing practices should also continue.

To read the full order visit the Riley County website.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.