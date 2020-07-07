Public asked for information in Manhattan City Park stabbing

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Police are investigating a stabbing near the Manhattan City Park early last night.

RCPD says officers were called to the intersection of 11th and Fremont St. just after 6:30 p.m.

The agency says a 20-year-old man was taken to Via Christi for treatment after a 44-year-old man injured him with a knife.

Officials say the two know one another.

Riley County Police are asking anyone with information to contact Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.

