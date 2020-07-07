Advertisement

Law enforcement considering using Bola Wrap

By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new technique for law enforcement to de-escalate a situation and stop suspects called “Bola Wrap” was demonstrated at the Washburn Institute of Technology.

Wrap Technologies Chief Operating Officer and retired Assistant Sheriff from Los Angeles County Mike Rothans said, “It is intended to be used from a distance of 10 to 25 feet to restrict someone’s mobility particularly people in a mental health crisis, narcotic induce psychosis, somebody passively resistant.”

The Batman-esque tool uses mini hooks on the end of an 8-foot cord that shoots out and wraps around a person’s arms, legs and waist.

Topeka City Councilman and retired police officer Mike Padilla likes how it stops a person, without pain unlike a Taser or baton.

“For years, law enforcement has struggled with their role in working with mental challenged individuals and what to do with them,” said Padilla. “This is another de-escalation tool so I think it goes hand-in-hand with mentally ill and others. There people who may be under the influence of narcotics and not aware of what they’re doing. This gives us the opportunity to restrict that movement so they don’t hurt themselves or someone else.”

Topeka Police Chief Bill Cochran is interested in the technology but it would cost the department about $1,000 to equip each officer with a Bola Wrap.

“This is something I looked at a little over a year ago and when things happened in Minneapolis, I got a lot of emails and I got an email from a citizen who said, ‘hey have you looked into this?’ so I said to my staff maybe it’s time to look into this again,” said Cochran. “We’re 299 sworn officers, so basically 250 - give or take - in the field so you have to look at those types of things and figure out where we can best utilize and who should carry it.”

