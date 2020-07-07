Advertisement

Lake Shawnee Adventure Cove closes

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Lake Shawnee Adventure Cove is closing until July 11 due to a staff member testing positive for COVID-19.

Lake Shawnee Adventure Cove says it is closed until July 11 because a staff member has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. All staff that came into contact with the infected member are being quarantined.

The Cove says it must close because all members are a single crew of seasonal employees so until quarantines are lifted on the affected staff there will not be enough personnel to run the Cove safely.

Shawnee County Parks + Recreation says it is working with the Shawnee County Health Department to quarantine staff and set a reopening date. The Department says current safety measures in place are as follows:

  • A Plexiglas shield separating cashiers from patrons.
  • A Plexiglas window separating concession staff from patrons.
  • All boats and water vessels are cleaned between uses.
  • The restrooms are cleaned each hour.
  • County employees are advised not to report to work if experiencing symptoms related to COVID-19.

