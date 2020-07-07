Lake Shawnee Adventure Cove closes

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Lake Shawnee Adventure Cove is closing until July 11 due to a staff member testing positive for COVID-19.

The Cove says it must close because all members are a single crew of seasonal employees so until quarantines are lifted on the affected staff there will not be enough personnel to run the Cove safely.

Shawnee County Parks + Recreation says it is working with the Shawnee County Health Department to quarantine staff and set a reopening date. The Department says current safety measures in place are as follows:

A Plexiglas shield separating cashiers from patrons.

A Plexiglas window separating concession staff from patrons.

All boats and water vessels are cleaned between uses.

The restrooms are cleaned each hour.

County employees are advised not to report to work if experiencing symptoms related to COVID-19.

