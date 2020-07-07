KS Lottery

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) _ These Kansas lotteries were drawn Monday:

02-10-40-47-48, Lucky Ball: 15

(two, ten, forty, forty-seven, forty-eight; Lucky Ball: fifteen)

3-6-3

(three, six, three)

9-6-6

(nine, six, six)

09-14-16-21-30, Cash Ball: 23

(nine, fourteen, sixteen, twenty-one, thirty; Cash Ball: twenty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $230,000

Red Balls: 20-24, White Balls: 13-25

(Red Balls: twenty, twenty-four; White Balls: thirteen, twenty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $73 million

Estimated jackpot: $69 million