Kansas Supreme Court upholds murder conviction in Riley County case

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court last week reaffirmed the child-abuse and first-degree murder convictions of a Riley County man who was found guilty of both counts in a 2018 trial, KMAN Radio reports.

In the trial, Andrew Gibson, 29, was found guilty of both counts in the death of 3-month-old Serenity Reich.

KMAN reports that the infant was the daughter of Gibson’s ex-girlfriend.

Detectives said during trial that Gibson suffocated the child in a sleep-deprived stupor, KMAN says.

Gibson had appealed his convictions, but the Kansas Supreme Court rejected the arguments.

KMAN said the court did reverse a lifetime post-release supervision judgement, stating that by law, it can’t be imposed alongside a life prison sentence.

