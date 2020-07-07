Advertisement

Kansas GOP responds to county chairman’s post comparing mask order to Holocaust

Kansas GOP
Kansas GOP
By Chris Fisher
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 8:59 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas GOP is responding after a Republican county chairman posted a cartoon on social media that compared the governor's mask mandate with the Holocaust.

A cartoon depicting Governor Laura Kelly wearing a mask with a Jewish Star of David on it, next to a drawing of people being loaded onto train cars was posted to the Anderson County Review’s Facebook page last Friday.

The caption said, “Lockdown Laura says: Put on your mask...and step onto the cattle car.”

In a statement, Kansas Republican Party Chairman Mike Kuckelman said, “The Kansas Republican Party strongly supports our Jewish friends and opposes every form of anti-Semitism. In consultation with Jewish and Republican leaders, we are tracking this issue, attacking the root and working with Mr. Hicks, the publisher, to educate and embrace the fight against anti-Semitism.” “The Kansas Republican Party will continue to condemn anti-Semitism and racial hatred of all types.”

In the same news release, Heartland Republican Jewish Coalition Chair Margie Robinow said, “It has become too commonplace on both the left and the right to use Holocaust analogies to make a political point. Even when there is no hostile intent to target our community, we are wounded by any analogy that trivializes the attempted genocide of our people. It desecrates the memory of the six million murdered. Mr. Hicks has expressed remorse and an understanding of the gravity of the offense and is using this situation as an opportunity to educate himself and others, and we appreciate that.”

The post has since been taken down.

