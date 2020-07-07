In lawsuit, three men allege racist conduct at Topeka food plant

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Racist slurs, a noose, and swastikas, were among the complaints a current employee and two former employees at the Frito Lay plant in south Topeka included in a federal lawsuit recently filed against the company.

Plaintiffs are seeking a jury trial to be conducted in U.S. District Court in Kansas City, Kansas.

The three plaintiffs asserted they suffered “unlawful discrimination on the basis of (their) race” in violation of the Civil Rights Act of 1866. That act was passed about a year after the end of the Civil War to protect the rights of newly freed slaves, according to the Federal Judicial Center.

The plaintiffs in the lawsuit are Black men, who are U.S. citizens. They are:

-- Melvin Smith, an Iowa resident.

-- Daniel Askew and Antonio Pead, who are Kansas residents.

Pead is a current employee, and Smith and Askew are former employees.

Events referred to in the lawsuit occurred in Topeka, according to the lawsuit.

Each plaintiff has "been subjected to discrimination, harassment and retaliation and (has) worked in a hostile and racist environment," the lawsuit said.

Black employees face different standards and rules than white employees, the lawsuit said.

"Black employees are routinely disciplined for minor policy infractions while white employees are not similarly disciplined," the lawsuit said.

For instance, white employees routinely have their cell phones out while at work without consequences, the lawsuit said, but black employees who have their cell phones out are disciplined.

Racist jokes are frequently told at the plant, and despite complaints to the management, the people telling the jokes aren’t disciplined, the lawsuit said. Racist and threatening comments and actions are common at the plant, racial slurs are used to refer to black employees, and references have been made to lynching and cotton picking, the lawsuit said.

"These comments have been reported to management, and the white employees making the comments have not been disciplined or terminated," the lawsuit said.

"Swastikas and racist words are repeatedly drawn on walls, a swastika with the words 'hail Trump' was drawn in a bathroom, and a noose was hung at the plant," the complaint said.

Black employees aren't given the same employment opportunities as white employees, the complaint said.

"Despite having more tenure, white employees, even those who have been reported for making racist and harassing comments, receive promotions despite having less tenure and seniority than black employees," the complaint said.

Tiffany B. Klosener and John J. Ziegelmeyer III, who are Kansas City, Mo., attorneys, are representing the plaintiffs.

"Discrimination of any kind is not tolerated within Frito-Lay or its parent company, Pepsico," according to a statement the Associated Press attributed to the company on July 2.

“We have dedicated significant resources to support a wide range of racial equality and social justice initiatives for people and the communities where we live and work.”

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.