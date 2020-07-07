Advertisement

Hot again Wednesday, then storms late Wednesday night

Heat Index near 100 Wednesday afternoon
By Jeremy Goodwin
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Tonight: Clear. Lows in the low-mid 70s. Winds becoming calm.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat indices around 100°. Winds S 5-10 mph.

Storms will develop in Nebraska Wednesday evening and push southward overnight which means most spots likely won’t get rain until after midnight. There does remain uncertainty on the exact timing and how long the rain will last for specifically into the day Thursday. Some models are indicating at least a chance of rain existing all day while other models keep the area dry most of the day. Current thinking is leaning more toward most of the day being dry especially after the rain from overnight moves out of the area but certainly an aspect of the forecast to keep checking back on.

There is another chance for storms Thursday night however confidence is higher that it won’t last long into the day Friday leading to mainly dry conditions to end the week. As highs remain in the 90s we’ll have another chance of storms this weekend mainly Saturday night.

