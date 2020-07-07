COVID-19 cases identified at Topeka service area

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Health Department has linked several cases of COVID-19 to the food court and restrooms of the Topeka Service Area on I-70 at mile marker 188 just east of Topeka.

Anyone who has been to these areas between July 2 and July 4 is recommended to contact their doctor if they experience symptoms of COVID-19 within 14 days. Symptoms include fever, chills, coughing, headache and sore throat.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.