Brown Co. deputies make multiple drug arrests over holiday weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Brown County deputies arrested three people on drug charges on the Fourth of July.

57-year-old Robert Kirk and 36-year-old Sara Hurt were both arrested after a traffic stop. They were both booked for meth possession, and transporting an open container. Kirk was also charged with driving while suspended or revoked.

The Sheriff Department’s Narcotics and K-9 units searched a Hiawatha house, where they arrested 28-year-old Avery Steward. Steward was booked for meth, heroin, and marijuana possession, obstruction, and possessing stolen property.

