Brown Co. deputies make multiple drug arrests over holiday weekend

In order from left to right: Sara Hurt (36) and Robert Kirk (57) were arrested after a traffic stop. Avery Stewart (28) was arrested after a search warrant was conducted.(Brown Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Brown County deputies arrested three people on drug charges on the Fourth of July.

57-year-old Robert Kirk and 36-year-old Sara Hurt were both arrested after a traffic stop. They were both booked for meth possession, and transporting an open container. Kirk was also charged with driving while suspended or revoked.

The Sheriff Department’s Narcotics and K-9 units searched a Hiawatha house, where they arrested 28-year-old Avery Steward. Steward was booked for meth, heroin, and marijuana possession, obstruction, and possessing stolen property.

