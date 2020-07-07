Arrest made in officer involved shooting in Neosho Falls

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An arrest has been made in the officer-involved shooting in Neosho Falls that happened on July 2.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigations says it arrested Edward G. Bridges, 41, of Chanute in relation to the officer-involved shooting that happened in Neosho Falls on July 2.

KBI says Bridges was released from the University of Kansas Medical Center around noon on Tuesday, July 7, and was immediately taken into custody.

According to the Bureau, Bridges has been arrested for two counts of aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, criminal carrying of a firearm, criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, aggravated weapons violation of a convicted fellow, possession of stolen property, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

KBI says Bridges was booked into the Allen County Jail.

The Bureau says the investigation is ongoing.

At around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 2, KBI agents and the Crime Scene Response Team responded to a call of an officer-involved shooting in Neosho Falls. Two Woodson County deputies were attempting to question Bridges when an altercation occurred and shots were fired by the deputies. The deputies were not harmed and Bridges was flown to the University of Kansas Medical Center where he underwent surgery.

