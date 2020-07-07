Advertisement

Arrest made in officer involved shooting in Neosho Falls

(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An arrest has been made in the officer-involved shooting in Neosho Falls that happened on July 2.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigations says it arrested Edward G. Bridges, 41, of Chanute in relation to the officer-involved shooting that happened in Neosho Falls on July 2.

KBI says Bridges was released from the University of Kansas Medical Center around noon on Tuesday, July 7, and was immediately taken into custody.

According to the Bureau, Bridges has been arrested for two counts of aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, criminal carrying of a firearm, criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, aggravated weapons violation of a convicted fellow, possession of stolen property, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

KBI says Bridges was booked into the Allen County Jail.

The Bureau says the investigation is ongoing.

At around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 2, KBI agents and the Crime Scene Response Team responded to a call of an officer-involved shooting in Neosho Falls. Two Woodson County deputies were attempting to question Bridges when an altercation occurred and shots were fired by the deputies. The deputies were not harmed and Bridges was flown to the University of Kansas Medical Center where he underwent surgery.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Shawnee County's bars, nightclubs and restaurants will be under new restrictions on Thursday.

Updated: 13 minutes ago
Shawnee County issues a new health order for restaurants, bars and nightclubs to begin at 12:01 a.m. Thursday, July 9.

News

Bola Wrap

Updated: 19 minutes ago
Wrap Technologies demonstrated Bola Wrap to Kansas Law Enforcement at Washburn Institute of Technology on July 7.

Coronavirus

Riley Co. bars and restaurants see a new health order

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
As the case count rises, Riley County issues a new health order to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Coronavirus

Lake Shawnee Adventure Cove closes

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Lake Shawnee Adventure Cove is closing until July 11 due to a staff member testing positive for COVID-19.

Forecast

Hot again Wednesday, then storms late Wednesday night

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Goodwin
Storm chances arrive after sunset Wednesday night

Latest News

News

Law enforcement considering using Bola Wrap

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Joseph Hennessy
A new technique for law enforcement to de-escalate a situation and stop suspects called “Bola Wrap” was demonstrated at the Washburn Institute of Technology.

Forecast

Storm chance Wednesday night and Thursday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Eye on Northeast Kansas

News

In lawsuit, three men allege racist conduct at Topeka food plant

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Steve Fry
Racist slurs, a noose, and swastikas, were among the complaints a current employee and two former employees at the Frito Lay plant in south Topeka included in a federal lawsuit recently filed against the company.

Sports

Two more Royals test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Marleah Campbell
Royals pitcher Brad Keller and first baseman Ryan O’Hearn have both tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced Tuesday.

Coronavirus

Shawnee Co. restricts restaurant, bar, night club hours

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter and Danielle Martin
Shawnee County issues a new health order for restaurants, bars and nightclubs to begin at 12:01 a.m. Thursday, July 9.