Shawnee Co. prepares polling locations for primary election

By Isaac French
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -

The Kansas Primary Election is just a few weeks away and some voters in Shawnee County will have to change their regular voting location.

According to the Shawnee County Election Office, the change will only affect about 4% of voting locations but they still want everyone to start planning how they will vote this election season.

“To date we are only aware of four locations that are moving so it’s not a major change. We have almost a hundred locations in town so most voters, it should be the same as what they did in the past,” said Shawnee County Election Commissioner, Andrew Howell.

Each senior facility can change its status as a precinct because of covid-19 so the department is reminding everyone to check the county election office website before they head to the polls.

“We will update that as necessary on our website so every voter is encouraged to check that out if you are going to use that method of voting, check out our website and we will provide any updates on changes” Several past polling locations saw closures or renovations, which may create some confusion.

“Voters that used to vote at Saint Peters United Methodist will now vote at Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church and then all of the voters that used to vote at Vision Bank will now vote at the Church of Jesus Christ LDS.”

The small percentage of voters affected by the changes have already been notified their voting locations are changing.

“Any time we are aware of a change, you know when it’s been finalized we’ll be sending out postcards with information to those effected voters so watch your mail for postcards related to those changes and for some reason if you don’t see it through those two methods check the website, we’re going to put a notice on there.”

