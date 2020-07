Riley Co., Kan. (WIBW) -The Riley County Police Department is asking for your help searching for a missing 10-year-old boy.

Patrick was last seen at his home in the 4900 block of 59th Ave in Riley County.

He was last seen in undergarments with no shirt.

If seen, you’re asked to call 911 right away.

This is Patrick. He is a 10 year old boy missing from a house in the 4900 block of 59th Ave in Riley County, KS. He was last seen in undergarments (no shirt). A number of emergency services are actively looking for him. Please drive carefully in the area and call 911 if spotted. pic.twitter.com/VabTNdjx42 — RCPD (@RileyCountyPD) July 6, 2020

