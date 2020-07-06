Advertisement

Motorcyclist in hit-and-run dies from injuries

A motorcycle rider has passed away from injuries suffered in a hit and run.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka police say the motorcyclist in a hit-and-run wreck has died.

TPD says Brandon Riha, 27, was found just before 11 p.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of SW Fairlawn. Crews from a nearby Topeka Fire station saw him and were first on the scene. TPD says Riha passed away Sunday at a local hospital.

Officers found the other vehicle involved and its drive a few blocks away. They say the driver was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Authorities continue investigating what led to the wreck. Anyone with information should call Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007, or email tips to telltpd@topeka.org.

