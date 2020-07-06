Monday forecast: Seasonal with pop up showers/storms this afternoon

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The heat will continue to build through the middle part of the week with the highest chance of storms Wednesday night through Friday morning. We’ll likely have our hottest days Wednesday and Saturday with heat indices likely exceeding the triple digits otherwise we’ll likely remain in the mid-upper 90s (heat index wise) for most of the week.

The chance for storms is highest by the end of the week with some timing uncertainty however there is a chance for pop up showers/storms to develop this afternoon similar to what occurred over the weekend. Most spots will remain dry however if you get underneath a storm, locally heavy rain is possible. Severe weather remains very low including the storm chance to end the week.

8 Day July 6, 2020 (WIBW/Doug Meyers)

Today: Mix of sun and clouds with a chance for pop up showers/storms this afternoon. Highs will be in the low 90s. Winds SE/E 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows in the upper 60s-low 70s. Calm wind.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low-mid 90s. Winds S 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Winds S 5-15 mph.

Storms will likely move in late Wednesday night and last on and off through Friday morning. There is uncertainty on if there will be break in the rain especially during the day on Thursday or if it will remain scattered to widespread this entire time period. This will certainly have an affect on highs Thursday.

Starting Friday there remains uncertainty on the temperature forecast and on how hot it’ll get. Right now have kept it in the low-mid 90s however there may be some spots that get in the mid-upper 90s during this time frame. The chance of storms Saturday night (at least at this time) does not appear to have an affect on the daytime temperatures or how hot it’ll get.

Taking Action:

Stay weather aware on today’s storms that could pop up at anytime however the best chance will be after 1pm. Even if you don’t get rain you may be close enough to be near a t-storm so if you hear thunder, you are in danger and should seek shelter indoors. Stay safe in the heat, remain hydrated and limit strenuous outdoor activities While it is still several days out and could change, start considering a Plan B for Thursday as it’s leaning toward scattered to widespread rain for most of the day.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.