TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The MLB has released the schedule for the 2020 season, shortened to 60 games due to the pandemic.

The Kansas City Royals are up to bat first on July 24 on the road against the Cleveland Indians. Their home opener will take place on July 31 versus the Chicago White Sox.

You can find the full Royals schedule here.

