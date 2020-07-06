Missing Riley County boy found safe, authorities say

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A boy who had been reported missing Sunday night from his home just northwest of Manhattan has been found safe, authorities announced Monday morning.

The boy, who was identified by his first name of Patrick, had last been seen at his home in the 4900 block of 59th Avenue in Riley County. The location is about 5 miles northwest of Manhattan.

Riley County Police officials on Sunday night issued a plea for the public’s help in locating Patrick.

A Riley County Police Department tweet around 5 a.m. Monday announced that Patrick had been found and was safe and well.

