Local fireworks vendors see huge increase in sales

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -

With the fireworks season coming to an end, many local vendors are claiming a huge increase in the amount of business.

Some area fireworks shows had to be cancelled this year which led to many people searching for fireworks for their own backyard displays.

Billy Tomlin of Second to None Fireworks says of all the years he’s been in the fireworks business, he’s never seen interest increase so significantly.

“Business was phenomenal, fifteen years and we blew away our best season ever, I would say that we were easily 30 to 40 percent over prior years which is a huge percent for a business.”

According to the American Pyrotechnics Association, nearly 16,000 large scale fireworks displays take place every year on Independence Day, but because the Coronavirus cancelled most of those shows, many Americans had to spark up their own ideas for their festivities.

“People really look forward to those big shows so you know there was some sadness there but also you know it was exciting to see people talking about this year we’re just going to do it at our home with our family.”

Tomlin says while there may have been disappointment, he believes the cancellation of the bigger spectacle brought families closer together.

“I think a lot of people took advantage of the fact that we didn’t have the big shows so they could take that time and do something special with their family and do stuff they don’t normally do because they usually use that time to go to the big shows. I think it really brought the families together, we saw that a lot this year.”

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.