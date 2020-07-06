Advertisement

KHP tallies holiday weekend numbers

KHP released its enforcement activity from the three-day holiday weekend.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - People may have stuck closer to home this Independence Day, but the Kansas Highway Patrol says troopers kept busy over the holiday weekend.

In numbers released Monday, KHP reports 20 DUI arrests in the reporting period that spanned Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The number is down from 28 in 2019, but up from three in 2018.

Troopers also issued 824 speeding tickets, down form 1131 last year, but up from 505 in 2018. In addition, they answered 920 calls to assist motorists. They had 1151 such calls last year. The 2018 number was 433.

KHP reports no DUI-related fatalities again this year, just as it was in 2019 and 2018. However, they did work three non-DUI-related fatal wrecks that claimed three lives, up from one last year.

