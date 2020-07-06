Kelly encourages Kansans to wear face masks, insists order is about health, not personal freedom

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - In her press conference on Monday, Governor Laura Kelly reiterated the importance of wearing protective face masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19, insisting that her order requiring masks to be worn in public places is not about personal freedom but a matter of public health.

Kelly also addressed a political cartoon published on the website of an Anderson County newspaper likening the mask order to the Holocaust, calling it “deeply offensive”.

Kansas has seen an increase of nearly 3,500 COVID-19 cases in two weeks, with 235 clusters in places like bars , religious gatherings and restaurants. Because of this sharp increase, the state will remain in Phase Three of its reopening.

