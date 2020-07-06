Junction City blaze caused by fireworks causes estimated $10,500 in damage

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Four people and a pair of dogs were evacuated from a Junction City duplex after a blaze caused by fireworks broke out at the residence early Sunday, officials said.

The fire, which was reported at 4:22 a.m. Sunday at 908 Whitetail Court on the northeast edge of Junction City, caused an estimated $10,500 in damage, officials said.

The blaze was caused by disposed fireworks inside a plastic trash receptacle, Junction City Fire Department officials said.

First-arriving crews from the Junction City Fire Department found heavy fire in the front of the residence and the garage area, officials said.

Crews performed an exterior attack and were able to knock down the fire. Crews then moved inside to search for any occupants in the residence.

Firefighters also checked the adjoining residence at the duplex at 906 Whitetail Court, requiring them to force entry into the unit.

Firefighters and Junction City Police Department officers evacuated two adults, two children and two dogs from the unit at 906 Whitetail Court, officials said. Crews were advised of two cats also were in the unit at 906 Whitetail Court. The occupant found one of the cats under covers in a bedroom. There was no word on the other cat.

Junction City fire officials said the blaze caused significant damage to the front garage wall and roof, as well as to the front porch gable. The main portion of the damage was in the roof area above the garage and above the front porch of unit 908 Whitetail Court, along with the front garage wall.

There was no fire damage in the adjoining unit at 906 Whitetail Court.

The Red Cross was requested to assist three occupants in unit 908 Whitetail Court.

