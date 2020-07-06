Advertisement

Isolated Rain Showers Until Sunset

No Severe Weather Expected
No severe storms, but isolated heavy rain possible
By Jeremy Goodwin
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Isolated rain is likely through sunset this evening. Severe Storms are not likely, but there will be a few heavy rain showers that may reduce visibility. Winds will remain light with high humidity.

Tonight will be mostly clear with low temperatures near 70.

Tuesday and Wednesday we will return to sunny skies and high temperatures in the lower to middle 90s.

