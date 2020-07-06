Isolated Rain Showers Until Sunset

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Isolated rain is likely through sunset this evening. Severe Storms are not likely, but there will be a few heavy rain showers that may reduce visibility. Winds will remain light with high humidity.

Tonight will be mostly clear with low temperatures near 70.

Tuesday and Wednesday we will return to sunny skies and high temperatures in the lower to middle 90s.

