Advertisement

Chiefs sign Patrick Mahomes to a 10-year deal

FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2020, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, left, and Tyrann Mathieu celebrate after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game in Miami Gardens, Fla. After leading the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl championship in five decades, Mahomes is finally eligible to sign a contract extension this off-season. Both sides are eager to come to terms on what could be a record-setting deal. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)
FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2020, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, left, and Tyrann Mathieu celebrate after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game in Miami Gardens, Fla. After leading the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl championship in five decades, Mahomes is finally eligible to sign a contract extension this off-season. Both sides are eager to come to terms on what could be a record-setting deal. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File) (KY3)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting that the Kansas City Chiefs have signed quarterback Patrick Mahomes to a 10-year contract. No official word has been given yet to the financial total he has been signed for, however Schefter says that this contract will make Mahomes the highest paid player in league history.

Schefter included in follow up tweets that this 10-year deal adds on to Mahomes’ current two-year contract. The extension will go through the 2031 season.

In his two seasons as the starting quarterback in Kansas City, Patrick Mahomes has won a League MVP and a Super Bowl MVP with the Chiefs.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

NHL, NHLPA agree on protocols to resume season

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By STEPHEN WHYNO
Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly says the NHL and NHL Players’ Association have agreed on protocols to resume the season but are still negotiating an extension of the collective bargaining agreement.

Sports

Royals Salvador Perez tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: Jul. 4, 2020 at 12:35 PM CDT
|
By Mitchel Summers
Star Royals catcher Salvador Perez has tested positive for the coronavirus. The Royals say that Perez is asymptomatic.

Sports

ESU Athletics hosts first-ever Virtual Freedom 5K over Fourth of July weekend

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 10:44 PM CDT
|
By Marleah Campbell
ESU Athletics created its first-ever Virtual Freedom 5K after the pandemic forced them to cancel their yearly auction.

Sports

ESU Athletics hosts first-ever Virtual Freedom 5K over Fourth of July weekend

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 10:43 PM CDT
ESU Athletics hosts first-ever Virtual Freedom 5K over Fourth of July weekend

Latest News

Sports

ESU mourns death of former softball player Jacie (Stephens) Cochran

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 7:22 PM CDT
|
By Marleah Campbell
Emporia State is mourning the death of former softball player Jacie (Stephens) Cochran, who passed away Thursday after giving birth to her first child.

College

KU Football suspends voluntary workouts after 12 players test positive for COVID-19

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 11:48 AM CDT
|
By Sarah Motter
The University of Kansas football program has voluntarily suspended its voluntary workouts due to COVID-19.

Sports

K-State student-athletes return to play after boycotts

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 5:42 PM CDT
|
By Marleah Campbell
Several Kansas State student-athletes tweeted Thursday they are ending their boycott and returning to play.

Sports

K-State Athletics unveils changes to combat racial injustice

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 6:56 PM CDT
K-State Athletics is launching a variety of new initiatives they say will make bigger strides in correcting racial injustice.

News

Coach Bill Self thanks WIBW’s Chris Fisher

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 5:29 PM CDT
|
By Shawn Wheat
KU’s Coach Bill Self sent a special message to WIBW’s Chris Fisher for his Just a Buck Campaign.

Sports

REPORTS: NFL preseason cut in half

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 5:18 PM CDT
|
By Mitchel Summers
Multiple national outlets are reporting that the NFL preseason schedule has been shortened to two games. Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk is reporting that Week One and Week Four “have been scrapped.” Florio says “the league is expected to announce the move on Thursday.”