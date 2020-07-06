Chiefs sign Patrick Mahomes to a 10-year deal

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting that the Kansas City Chiefs have signed quarterback Patrick Mahomes to a 10-year contract. No official word has been given yet to the financial total he has been signed for, however Schefter says that this contract will make Mahomes the highest paid player in league history.

Chiefs and QB Patrick Mahomes have reached agreement on a 10-year -- 10-year! -- contract extension that ties him to Kansas City through the 2031 season, league sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 6, 2020

Schefter included in follow up tweets that this 10-year deal adds on to Mahomes’ current two-year contract. The extension will go through the 2031 season.

In his two seasons as the starting quarterback in Kansas City, Patrick Mahomes has won a League MVP and a Super Bowl MVP with the Chiefs.

