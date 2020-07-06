Advertisement

27-year-old killed in Fourth of July car accident

(WITN)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 27-year-old Topeka man succumbed to critical injuries sustained in a July 4 car accident in Topeka.

Brandon Riha of Topeka was found with his motorcycle in the middle of an intersection in the 2700 block of SW Fairlawn around 11 p.m. on Fourth of July. He was transported to the hospital and officers were able to locate the driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash a few blocks away. He was also taken to the hospital.

Riha succumbed to his injuries on July 5. Officers are still investigating the incident.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Eye on Northeast Kansas

Updated: 29 minutes ago
Eye on Northeast Kansas

News

Motorcyclist in hit-and-run dies from injuries

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Melissa Brunner
TPD says Brandon Riha, 27, who was hit by another vehicle while driving his motorcycle Saturday night, has died of his injuries.

Forecast

Isolated Rain Showers Until Sunset

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jeremy Goodwin
A few rain showers could make for soggy spots in northeast Kansas this evening.

Forecast

Isolated storms this evening

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

News

Kelly encourages Kansans to wear face masks, insists order is about health, not personal freedom

Updated: 1 hours ago
In her press conference on Monday, Governor Laura Kelly reiterated the importance of wearing protective face masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19, insisting that her order requiring masks to be worn in public places is not about personal freedom but a matter of public health.

Sports

Chiefs sign Patrick Mahomes to a 10-year deal

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mitchel Summers
ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting that the Kansas City Chiefs have signed quarterback Patrick Mahomes to a 10-year contract. No word has been given yet to the financial total he has been signed for.

News

KHP tallies holiday weekend numbers

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Melissa Brunner
KHP released its enforcement activity from the three-day holiday weekend.

News

Shawnee Co. Baseball Hall of Fame Banquet canceled

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Shawnee County Baseball Hall of Fame will not be holding its annual banquet this year due to COVID-19.

News

Area crews battle fireworks-related fires over Fourth of July holiday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
Area crews respond to fireworks-related blazes

Forecast

Monday forecast: Seasonal with pop up showers/storms this afternoon

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Doug Meyers
Heating up through mid-week, storm chances to end the week