27-year-old killed in Fourth of July car accident

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 27-year-old Topeka man succumbed to critical injuries sustained in a July 4 car accident in Topeka.

Brandon Riha of Topeka was found with his motorcycle in the middle of an intersection in the 2700 block of SW Fairlawn around 11 p.m. on Fourth of July. He was transported to the hospital and officers were able to locate the driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash a few blocks away. He was also taken to the hospital.

Riha succumbed to his injuries on July 5. Officers are still investigating the incident.

