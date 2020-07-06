13-year-old crash victim identified

HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has identified the 13-year-old killed in a UTV crash early Sunday morning.

Jackson Co. Sheriffs were called just after 2:00 a.m. to the accident about a half mile west of S. Road on 318th.

Police say Iziah Ansley Martinez, of Fargo, North Dakota, was riding in the front seat of a UTV when the vehicle ran off the roadway, flipping, and then ejecting him.

The vehicle was carrying six people total - four of them were sent to the hospital - one of them in critical condition - three of them with serious injuries and another with minor injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

