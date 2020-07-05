Vinewood music venue hosts outdoor concert series

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The Vinewood music venue didn’t let Covid-19 and social distancing stop them from bringing people together through music.

“We built this outdoor stage and we really just wanted to figure out how it would work, we saw people doing these drive in concerts or drive in movies but then you know you’re stuck in your car and you got to figure out how to get the sound in, it’s just not quite the same. We thought we have this outdoor area why can’t we just utilize the space this way.” Said Vinewood Marketing Manager, Kerrice Mapes.

The outdoor concert series offers people a chance to experience the crowd atmosphere, but at a safe distance.

“We’ve created these little homes if you will, these little boxes so people are six to eight feet apart, the boxes are about eight by eight, ten by twelve so that way people can be here in their little concert square in their own home with their space, of their family”

Kerrice Mapes says the staff at Vinewood added several social distancing measures to make sure the audience felt safe while enjoying the show.

“We had to put in a lot of things so like we’re asking you your name at the door so we have a manifest of everyone who’s here and we’ve got these spots, we’re asking you to stay in these spots to be with people you’ve only been with recently, it like with your family you know and then to wear a mask. We’re able to do it in a safe way while having fun.”

