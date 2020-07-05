Advertisement

Two hurt in stabbing in Montara

By Shawn Wheat
Published: Jul. 5, 2020 at 4:34 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were taken to the hospital after an overnight stabbing in Montara.

Shawnee County Sheriff Deputies were called to 72nd Place and Montara Parkway around 4:00a.m. Sunday.

Before deputies could arrive on scene, they located the stabbing victim in a car driving north on Topeka Blvd., near 53rd.

Both victims were taken to the hospital. A man with a stab wound and a woman who suffered an injury.

At least one person has been detained.

Deputies say they will release more details Sunday morning.

