Two hurt in stabbing in Montara
Published: Jul. 5, 2020 at 4:34 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were taken to the hospital after an overnight stabbing in Montara.
Shawnee County Sheriff Deputies were called to 72nd Place and Montara Parkway around 4:00a.m. Sunday.
Before deputies could arrive on scene, they located the stabbing victim in a car driving north on Topeka Blvd., near 53rd.
Both victims were taken to the hospital. A man with a stab wound and a woman who suffered an injury.
At least one person has been detained.
Deputies say they will release more details Sunday morning.
Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.