Two hurt in stabbing in Montara.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were taken to the hospital after an overnight stabbing in Montara.

Shawnee County Sheriff Deputies were called to 72nd Place and Montara Parkway around 4:00a.m. Sunday.

Before deputies could arrive on scene, they located the stabbing victim in a car driving north on Topeka Blvd., near 53rd.

Both victims were taken to the hospital. A man with a stab wound and a woman who suffered an injury.

At least one person has been detained.

Deputies say they will release more details Sunday morning.

