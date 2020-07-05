Advertisement

Two firework related fires in Riley County

Fire in the 3700 block of High Plains Road.
Fire in the 3700 block of High Plains Road.(Pat Collins | Riley County Fire Department)
By Shawn Wheat
Published: Jul. 5, 2020 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Fire fighters in Riley County say they responded to two firework related calls.

The first was around 2:30p.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of Marque Hill Road.

The owner of a 2008 Jeep Liberty was storing fireworks in their car, when the inside of the car became so hot, the fireworks ignited.

The Jeep was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived on scene.

No one was hurt.

The second fire was in the 3700 block of High Plains Road just after midnight Sunday morning.

Fire Chief Pat Collins say a large outbuilding caught fire after fireworks were not disposed of properly.

A pickup, tractors, UTV's were inside the building and destroyed.

Collins says there was $250,000 in damage to the building, and over $150,000 in damage to the content inside.

