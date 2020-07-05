Advertisement

Shawnee Heights fire officials provide guidance for proper fireworks disposal

By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Jul. 5, 2020 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While July 4th celebrations may be over and the fireworks selling season has wrapped, the Shawnee Heights Fire Department Battalion Chief Justin Zuperku said Sunday fireworks safety remains important during the cleanup process.

Zuperku said it’s important to not treat fireworks like anything else that would be thrown out in the garbage. 

"Some of the risks that we run into is that people will just go ahead and people will put them in their plastic containers and set them up right next to the house those plastic containers might start the rest of the trash you have in there on fire."

Zuperku said fireworks can burn for two to three hours after being ignited, so it is important to submerge them in water once they are cooled. 

“Grab maybe a five gallon bucket about half filled with water once the fireworks have been extinguished and shot off you probably want to put those fireworks within the five gallon bucket and submerge them,” he said. 

It's recommended to soak the fireworks between 12-48 hours before disposing them in two  double-lined plastic bags.

Zuperku it’s crucial to keep cleanup outside. 

"Don't bring them back near the house don't put them next to your vehicles or anything like that they still could be hot and you never know one of them might not have gone off as well too" 

If there’s leftover fireworks to hold on to the Shawnee Heights Fire Department said keep them in a clear container and keep them away from loved ones till the next use.

“My number one thing is making sure they’re not reachable by the kids and secondly with a dry, climate-controlled place.”

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Shawnee Heights fire officials provide guidance for proper fireworks disposal

Updated: 1 hour ago
While July 4th celebrations may be over and the fireworks selling season has wrapped, the Shawnee Heights Fire Department Battalion Chief Justin Zuperku said Sunday fireworks safety remains important during the cleanup process.

News

Two firework related fires in Riley County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
Fire fighters in Riley County say they responded to two firework related calls.

Forecast

Hot & humid week ahead

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Peyton Sanders
Highs in the upper 80s with a slight chance of a shower or storm during the afternoon.

Forecast

Warm and humid again Sunday

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Peyton Sanders
Highs in the upper 80s with a slight chance of a shower or storm during the afternoon.

Latest News

News

13-yo killed in Jackson Co. UTV wreck, 5 others injured

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Grant Stephens
One 13-year-old was killed and four other people were injured in a UTV accident in Jackson County

News

Two hurt in stabbing in Montara

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
Two people were taken to the hospital after an overnight stabbing in Montara.

News

Motorcycle rider in critical condition after hit-and-run

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
A motorcycle rider is in very critical condition after a wreck Saturday night.

News

Vinewood music venue hosts outdoor concert series

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Isaac French
The Vinewood music venue didn’t let Covid-19 and social distancing stop them from bringing people together through music.

Local

Protest against racism at K-State marched to President’s residence

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Becky Goff
A group of current and former Kansas State University students organized a Protest against Racism at K-State, which took place late Saturday afternoon.

Local

Cars and Stripes Car Show held at Valley View Memorial Park

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Becky Goff
After hearing about many local car shows being cancelled alongside other Independence Day activities, a few Manhattan area residents took it upon themselves to plan a new one. Saturday’s Cars and Stripes car show exceeded expectations.