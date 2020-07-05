Protest against racism at K-State marched to President’s residence

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) -A group of current and former Kansas State University students organized a Protest against Racism at K-State, which took place late Saturday afternoon.

Nearly 100 people gathered in Triangle Park to hear Tori Swanson, Miranda Urban and Kirsten Novotny speak up about the statement recently released by Kansas State University regarding racism on campus.

The group then marched from Triangle Park, to 14th Street, where they entered the KSU campus, the march continued into campus until the group arrived at the President’s Residence.

While on the front steps at the President’s residence, more speeches were given, asking for more demands to be met, including allowing students the opportunity to attend classes virtually at the same cost, as in-person classes, should the student feel they would be unsafe to attend on campus.

“It has been an on-going thing year after year, so we just want them to understand this has been an on-going problem, and we just want change to it, and we want the solution to stop it.” Organizer, Kirsten Novotny says.

“Our protest wasn’t just against one person, one tweet, one organization, this protest was against all of the racism that has happen over at K-State’s campus.” Organizer, Tori Swanson says.

The group is planning additional marches to Protest against Racism at K-State, until a change is made.

