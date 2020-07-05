Motorcycle rider in critical condition after hit-and-run

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A motorcycle rider is in very critical condition after a wreck Saturday night.

The wreck happened just before 11:00p.m. near the intersection of Fairlawn and Shunga.

Firefighters at station 8 ran out of their firehouse and were first on scene.

The driver of the van left the scene of the wreck, but was found a short time later at the shelter house near Morningside Dr. and Shunga.

Police had crime scene tape up at the scene of the wreck, blocking all lanes of Fairlawn, and the parking lot of the shelter house.

Officers say if you have any information abut the wreck, call Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.