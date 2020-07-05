Associated Press Kansas Daybook for Sunday, Jul. 05.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Kansas City bureau is reachable at 816-421-4844. Send daybook items to Kansas@applanner.com.

To see your Daybooks and events for Kansas and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

--------------------

Monday, Jul. 06 8:00 AM University of Kansas Health System daily coronavirus (COVID-19) media briefing

Weblinks: http://www.ku.edu/, https://twitter.com/KUnews

Contacts: Jill Chadwick, The University of Kansas Health System, jchadwick@kumc.edu, 1 913 588 5246

The meeting is available by Zoom, both video and by phone. To join the Zoom Meeting by video, click https://kumc-ois.zoom.us/j/7828978628 Telephone dial-in Participants: For those without Zoom, call 1-253-215-8782, meeting ID: 782 897 8628. The feed is also available via TVU grid. The TVU source is UoK_Health and is being made available to all. Feel free to send questions in advance to medicalnewsnetwork@kumc.edu.