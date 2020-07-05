Hot & humid week ahead

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The heat and humidity will stay with us for the entire week ahead as a very typical July weather pattern holds steady over the central U.S.

A few isolated showers and storms will remain possible through sunset this evening. Any rain will be short-lived, and there is no threat of any severe weather.

Skies will remain partly cloudy overnight. Low temperatures will fall back to around 70 degrees Monday morning with humid conditions continuing.

Afternoon temperatures will reach the low 90s Monday. Once again, a few isolated showers and storms will be possible later in the day.

Highs will remain in the low to mid 90s all the way through next weekend. Our best chance of rain this week will arrive on Thursday when showers and storms will develop over Nebraska and move southeastward into our area.

FORECAST

Tonight: A stray shower or storm possible before sunset, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows near 70. Wind light and variable.

Monday: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or storm possible during the afternoon. Highs near 90. Wind SE 5-15 mph.

Monday Night: Clear skies. Lows in the low 70s. Wind light and variable.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 90s. Wind SE 5-15 mph.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.