Advertisement

Hot & humid week ahead

Highs in the low to mid 90s
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Jul. 5, 2020 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The heat and humidity will stay with us for the entire week ahead as a very typical July weather pattern holds steady over the central U.S.

A few isolated showers and storms will remain possible through sunset this evening. Any rain will be short-lived, and there is no threat of any severe weather.

Skies will remain partly cloudy overnight. Low temperatures will fall back to around 70 degrees Monday morning with humid conditions continuing.

Afternoon temperatures will reach the low 90s Monday. Once again, a few isolated showers and storms will be possible later in the day.

Highs will remain in the low to mid 90s all the way through next weekend. Our best chance of rain this week will arrive on Thursday when showers and storms will develop over Nebraska and move southeastward into our area.

FORECAST

Tonight: A stray shower or storm possible before sunset, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows near 70. Wind light and variable.

Monday: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or storm possible during the afternoon. Highs near 90. Wind SE 5-15 mph.

Monday Night: Clear skies. Lows in the low 70s. Wind light and variable.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 90s. Wind SE 5-15 mph.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

WIBW Weather Forecast

Updated: 1 hour ago

Forecast

Warm and humid again Sunday

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Peyton Sanders
Highs in the upper 80s with a slight chance of a shower or storm during the afternoon.

Forecast

WIBW Weather Forecast

Updated: 10 hours ago

Forecast

WIBW Weather Forecast

Updated: Jul. 4, 2020 at 4:42 PM CDT

Latest News

Forecast

Warm 4th of July, scattered afternoon storms

Updated: Jul. 4, 2020 at 7:11 AM CDT
|
By Peyton Sanders
Highs in the mid 80s to near 90.

Forecast

WIBW Weather Forecast

Updated: Jul. 4, 2020 at 7:08 AM CDT

Forecast

WIBW Weather Forecast

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 9:26 PM CDT

Forecast

WIBW Weather Forecast

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 3:47 PM CDT

Forecast

Friday forecast: Seasonal temperatures with hit and miss showers/storms

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 4:21 AM CDT
|
By Doug Meyers
The unsettled weather pattern continues with at least a chance of storms everyday this weekend

Forecast

WIBW Weather Forecast

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 9:58 PM CDT