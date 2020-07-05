Cars and Stripes Car Show held at Valley View Memorial Park

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - After hearing about many local car shows being cancelled alongside other Independence Day activities, a few Manhattan area residents took it upon themselves to plan a new one.

Saturday’s Cars and Stripes car show exceeded expectations.

Mark and Caron Berges have wanted to host a car show on their property at the Valley View Memorial Park, since they first took over ownership.

“We did it free for everybody, we figured people could come out and they could enjoy the day.” Valley View Memorial Park, owner, Mark Berges says.

A car show at a cemetery isn’t something you see every day, but Valley View has a large open lot they were able to utilize for the car show.

“Yeah, we’re having a car show out here but it’s also…time for people to come out…you know…maybe visit one of their loved ones…you know maybe visit a family member.” Kansas District 4 and VFW Post 1786, commander, Dan Watkins says.

The VFW post 1786 auxillary had a booth at Saturday’s car show giving away backpacks, and water bottles to all the kids attending the car show.

There were also community groups on hand to talk to attendees about their organizations, including TEAM RWB Flint Hills.

“It’s getting involved with your community and providing support, outreach…to others, other veterans, veteran supporters and active duty military.” Team RWB, retired, disable veteran, Jason Snell says.

The newly formed, family-oriented car club, Team Diablo Kansas Chapter, was also on hand to explain their mission, and show support.

Team Diablo car club was formed in February 2020, and has expanded to more than 15 states, and hopes to be in all 50 states soon.

“Our actual goal is just to support the local community by bringing our cars out, and just showing support for the community.” Team Diablo, founder, Luis Villafane says.

“Supporting the…all the local car shows, you know, setting up, I mean anything that has to do with the community, you know, like we’re gonna, we’re gonna come out here and help any way we can.” Team Diablo, president, Emmanuel Shoemaker says.

More than 50 vehicles were on display at Saturday’s car show. For more information on VFW Post 1786, reach out to them on their Facebook page.

