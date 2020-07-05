13-yo killed in Jackson Co. UTV wreck, 5 others injured

JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One 13-year-old was killed and five other people were injured in a UTV accident in Jackson County.

It happened just after 2:00 a.m. Sunday, Jackson Co. Sheriffs were called to the accident about a half mile west of S. Road on 318th.

According to the sheriffs office two UTVs were driving side-by-side westbound on 318th road when one of the vehicles ran off the roadway - flipping and ejecting a 13-year-old male.

The vehicle was carrying six people total - four of them were sent to the hospital - one of them in critical condition - three of them with serious injuries and another with minor injuries.

The victims name has not been released - the accident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.