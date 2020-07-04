Advertisement

Woman arrested in Friday morning shooting

Faith Morgan, 25, of Topeka faces Agg. Battery and Criminal Possession of a Firearm charges after a shooting on Topeka's east side.
By Chris Fisher
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 7:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police say a 25-year-old woman is facing charges in a domestic incident that led to a Friday morning shooting.

Morgan Faith was taken into custody around 9:30 p.m. Friday in Scranton.

Officials say Faith was booked on charges of Aggravated Battery and Criminal Possession of a Firearm by a Felon in connection to an incident earlier that morning.

Topeka Police says a man showed up at a hospital just after 5:30 a.m. Friday with a gunshot wound to the leg.

During their investigation, they determined he was shot during a domestic dispute at 103 SE Market.

TPD says officers responded to the home and were walking to the back when a dog jumped out an open window, charging at and eventually biting one of the officers.

The officer fired at the animal, killing it.

The officer was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police remained on the scene for several hours Friday waiting for a search warrant, however, once they got inside nobody was there.

The victim’s name has not been released. Officials say he suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

According to a booking report from the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections, Faith lives at the home where the incident occurred.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

