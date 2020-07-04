Advertisement

Wichita State spring semester starting in February, Spring Break canceled

Wichita State shares plans for 2021 spring semester(kwch)
Wichita State shares plans for 2021 spring semester(kwch)(KWCH)
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Wichita State University on Thursday announced plans for the spring semester of the upcoming school year that includes a late start and cancelation of Spring Break.

WSU Executive Vice President Rick Muma detailed the changes in a letter to faculty and staff.

He said there will be an online pre-session in January for one, two, and four-week classes, but the regular spring semester is pushed about two weeks later than usual, starting on Feb. 1. There will be a hybrid of online and in-person classes with the semester ending on May 6 and finals proceeding as originally scheduled from May 8-13.

“Commencement remains scheduled for May 15, but the date and format are subject to change based on applicable health and safety guidelines in effect at that time,” Muma said.

He said Spring Break is canceled “out of an abundance of caution and concern for the health, safety and well-being of (the) entire campus community.”

“This week has instead been added to the break between the Fall and Spring semesters, which will now run from December 11 to January 29,” Muma said.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Community neighborhoods team up for social distance parades

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Joseph Hennessy
The College Hill Neighborhood Association and the Cherry Creek neighborhood set up social distancing community parades for the fourth of July.

News

Kansas newspaper’s post equates mask mandate with Holocaust

Updated: 1 hour ago
A weekly Kansas newspaper whose publisher is a county Republican Party chairman posted a cartoon on its Facebook page likening the Democratic governor’s order requiring people to wear masks in public to the roundup and murder of millions of Jews during the Holocaust.

Coronavirus

Healthcare workers losing sleep over COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A little over 33% of healthcare workers are sleeping poorly due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Forecast

Warm and humid again Sunday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Peyton Sanders
Highs in the upper 80s with a slight chance of a shower or storm during the afternoon.

Latest News

News

9-year-old girl saves little brother after reckless driver crashes through fence in S. Wichita

Updated: 2 hours ago
A reckless driver crashed through a fence in south Wichita last Friday (June 26) and nearly struck four children. Their mother said she thought the driver ran her children over when she heard them screaming. Fortunately, no one was hurt.

News

Sen. Moran questions country’s top health officials

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Senator Jerry Moran questions top U.S. health officials on Operation Warp Speed.

News

June jobs report shows ‘resilient economy’

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Secretary Scalia says the June jobs report shows a resilient economy.

News

Car sales on the rebound in Topeka

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Used car sales begin to rebound in Topeka after COVID-19 closures.

News

Marshall says no to Green New Deal infrastructure plan

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Congressman Marshall votes no on Green New Deal infrastructure plan.

News

Perdue says USMCA huge win for U.S. agriculture

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Secretary Perdue of the USDA says the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement is a huge win.