Warm and humid again Sunday

Highs in the upper 80s, isolated afternoon storms possible
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A quiet weather pattern will prevail over the next few days as the summertime heat continues.

A stray shower or storm will be possible through sunset this evening, otherwise skies will turning mainly clear overnight. Low temperatures will fall back to around 70 degrees by Sunday morning.

Warm and humid conditions are expected for the remainder of the holiday weekend with highs in the upper 80s Sunday afternoon. Isolated showers and storms may develop during the afternoon, but the overall chance of rain is low.

Highs will remain in the 90s for the entire week ahead. Rain chances will remain low, but a weak cold front could bring scattered showers and storms Thursday and Thursday night.

FORECAST

Tonight: A stray storm or two possible through sunset, otherwise becoming mostly clear. Lows near 70. Wind light and variable.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of isolated showers and storms during the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Wind E 5-15 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Wind light and variable.

Monday: Partly cloudy. Highs near 90. Wind SE 5-15 mph.

