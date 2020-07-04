Advertisement

Virus doesn’t stop annual hot dog eating contest

Competitive eaters Joey Chestnut, left, and Miki Sudo, right, pose for a photograph after winning their respective divisions with new world records after the Nathan's Famous July Fourth hot dog eating contest, Saturday, July 4, 2020, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Competitive eaters Joey Chestnut, left, and Miki Sudo, right, pose for a photograph after winning their respective divisions with new world records after the Nathan's Famous July Fourth hot dog eating contest, Saturday, July 4, 2020, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. AP Photo/John Minchillo) (KY3)
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The coronavirus put a damper on this year’s Fourth of July celebrations in New York, but some things stayed the same. Joey Chestnut and Miki Sudo repeated as men’s and women’s champions at Saturday’s Nathan’s Famous July Fourth hot dog eating contest.

Chestnut downed 75 wieners and buns in 10 minutes and Sudo downed 48 1/2 in a competition that took place at an undisclosed location with no in-person spectators. Both hot dog totals were world records. “I’m always pushing for a record,” Chestnut said before the contest aired on a live sports-starved ESPN. “I know that’s what the fans want.”

New Yorkers were urged to avoid large holiday gatherings in order to prevent a surge in coronavirus cases like other states are seeing.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said there were more than 720 new confirmed coronavirus cases reported Friday statewide, and 11 deaths were attributed to the virus.

New York City’s July 4 festivities will be capped by a televised fireworks display over the Empire State Building. Fireworks sponsor Macy’s said the show, to be broadcast on NBC, would feature “a spectacular display choreographed to an epic musical score.”

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Kansas in bottom half of states for unemployment recovery

Updated: moments ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Kansas ranks 33 when it comes to unemployment recovery.

Local

Over 150 businesses have taken the Lawrence Promise

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Over 150 Lawrence businesses and organizations lept to take the Lawrence Promise.

Politics

Marshall angered by Supreme Court abortion ruling

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Congressman Roger Marshall says he is deeply angered by the Supreme Court ruling on June Medical Services v. Russo.

News

Manhattan restaurant closes after 30 years

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Harry’s Restaurant will close mid-July after 30 years of service to the Manhattan downtown area.

Latest News

News

Time limitations and deadlines re-implemented in Kansas courts

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Chief Justice announces a plan to reinstate statutes of limitation and time standards applying to conduct or processing of judicial proceedings.

News

KHP doubles down on holiday travel

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Kansas Highway Patrol partners with other states and law enforcement agencies to keep roadways safe during holiday and summer travel.

News

Marshall says no on Medicare for All

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Representative Roger Marshall votes no on the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Enhancement Act.

National

US holiday weekend adds to virus worries as case counts grow

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By TAMARA LUSH, KIM CHANDLER and KATHLEEN FOODY Associated Press
Many communities canceled those events and cautioned people against gathering on their own.

News

Department of Labor gives Americans more retirement options

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The U.S. Department of Labor announced the proposal of a new exemption giving Americans more options for retirement.

National

AP source: NFL to discuss union’s desire to cancel preseason

Updated: 2 hours ago
The four people spoke on condition of anonymity because the league and the union haven’t reached an agreement.