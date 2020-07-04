Topekans to orate Frederick Douglass speech

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Almost 40 Topekans will be publicly reading sections of “What to the Slave is the Fourth of July,” a speech by Frederick Douglass.

The event is being held virtually on July 5 at 10 a.m.

“ArtsConnect is excited to have an opportunity to continue to do work that fosters important conversations, creates connection and uses the arts as a tool for social change,” said Sarah Fizell, ArtsConnect Executive Director. “This reading helps strangers become friends, our community become stronger and artists become activists for social justice. The issues that Douglass so eloquently addresses in this speech reflect a continued struggle for equality and justice in the United States.”

ArtsConnect says Douglass was an escaped slave and famous orator living in Massachusetts in the 1800s. The speech being read was originally delivered on July 5, 1852, in Rochester, New York. Douglass has been revered by the American people for his use of powerful language, resolute denunciations of slavery and scrutinous examination of the Constitution.

“Humanities Kansas values opportunities for community members to come together and reexamine our histories, values, and aspirations for the future,” said Julie Mulvihill, Humanities Kansas Executive Director. “Douglass’ words powerfully shape a better understanding of America, the legacy of slavery, and the promise of democracy.”

ArtsConnect says each participating artist will read a section of the speech until the speech is complete.

The organization says the project was made possible by a $1,500 grant from Humanities Kansas which went to stipends for artist participation.

ArtsConnect says artists include:

Annette Billings, James Bugg, Veronica Byrd, Ariane Davis, Lisa Davis, William Domme, Gary E. Douglas, Glenda DuBoise, Sue Edgerton-Johnson, Dennis Etzel, Jr., Erica Garcia, Annastasia Glover, Rodney Harmon, Tara Hartley, SJ Hazim, Marty Hillard, Councilwoman Karen Hiller, Sara Hoyer, Lorna Jarrett, Raymond Jarrett, Jr., Kara Kendall-Morwick, Michelle Kirk, Louise Krug, Community Advocate Shampayne Lloyd, Kansas Poet Laureate Huascar Medina, Oshara Meesha, William Naeger, Councilwoman Hannah Naeger, Dr. Beryl A. New, Dané Shobe, Ashanti Spears, Matt Spezia, Maren Turner, Kamahra Walker, and Glenda Washington.

ArtsConnect also wants to recognize the following partners for assisting the project:

seveneightfive Magazine - video editing and broadcasting.

Speak Easy Poets & Kansas Poet Laureate Huascar Medina - helped to identify readers to participate.

Mass Humanities - pioneered the program, offering resources and support.

For more information on ArtsConnect visit its website.

We have to do with the past only as we can make it useful to the future.

