Sen. Moran questions country’s top health officials

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 4:30 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Jerry Moran questions top U.S. health officials on Operation Warp Speed.

Senator Jerry Moran says he questioned top U.S. health officials on Operation Warp Speed at a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Thursday, July 2.

Moran says Operation Warp Speed is a government project to research, manufacture and distribute a COVID-19 vaccine on an expedited timeline.

According to Moran, witnesses at the hearing included Dr. Francis S. Collins, Director of National Institutes of Health; Dr. Robert R. Redfield, Director of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; and Dr. Gary Disbrow, acting director of Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response.

“Today, I heard from Dr. Collins and Dr. Redfield on the progress being made on developing a vaccine for COVID-19 and the measures that need to take place to make certain a vaccine is safely and efficiently distributed when it is available,” said Sen. Moran following the hearing. “It is not only vital that we are prepared to distribute a COVID-19 vaccine, but that we also learn from this pandemic so we are better prepared for any future diseases that may threaten our country.”

Senator Moran’s full questioning can be found here.

