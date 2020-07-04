Royals Salvador Perez tests positive for COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Star Royals catcher Salvador Perez has tested positive for the coronavirus. The Royals say that Perez is asymptomatic.

On a zoom call with Kansas City reporters, Perez said everyone in his house has tested negative and that he “doesn’t feel a thing.”

The five-time Gold Glove winning Royals catcher is aiming to return this season after sitting out the entire 2019 campaign with an elbow injury.

