Royals Salvador Perez tests positive for COVID-19
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Star Royals catcher Salvador Perez has tested positive for the coronavirus. The Royals say that Perez is asymptomatic.
On a zoom call with Kansas City reporters, Perez said everyone in his house has tested negative and that he “doesn’t feel a thing.”
The five-time Gold Glove winning Royals catcher is aiming to return this season after sitting out the entire 2019 campaign with an elbow injury.
