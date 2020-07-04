Perdue says USMCA huge win for U.S. agriculture

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Secretary Perdue of the USDA says the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement is a huge win.

The United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement will set up American farmers, consumers and workers for success for decades to come says U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Perdue.

“USMCA creates more market access for farmers from across our nation to sell their wholesome and nutritious products to our closest neighbors,” says Perdue. “This is a better deal for America that will grow our economy and put more money in the pockets of American families.”

Perdue says the agreement replaces the decades-old North American Free Trade Agreement and secures greater access to markets and lower barriers for agricultural products.

“USMCA eliminates Canada’s unfair Class 7 milk pricing scheme that was creatively developed to allow unfairly low-priced Canadian dairy products to undersell U.S. products in Canada and in third-country markets,” says Perdue. “United States poultry and egg producers will also see expanded access to Canada’s market, directly benefiting American producers in states like Iowa, Georgia, Arkansas and California.”

The USDA Secretary says the new rules address agricultural biotechnology, the flow of trade and sanitary and phytosanitary measures while updating rules for fruits and maintaining tariff-free access for almost all U.S. agricultural commodities.

“The implementation of this deal sends a strong signal to other important export markets such as the United Kingdom and the European Union that President Trump and Congress are serious about pursuing and enacting future agreements that create better economic opportunities for all parties involved,” says Perdue. “The United States is open for business, and our farmers are ready to export more of their wholesome and nutritious products to consumers around the world.”

