Marshall says no to Green New Deal infrastructure plan

Congressman Roger Marshall says he has voted no to the Green New Deal infrastructure plan.

“This bill is a progressive wish-list of radical left-wing Green New Deal projects that impose oppressive regulations and unreasonable costs on the American public under the guise of “environmental stewardship,” said Rep. Marshall.

Marshall blames Democrats on turning the deal into a handout and says Rural America needs a serious attempt for supporting infrastructure updates.

“Historically, infrastructure has been a bipartisan effort, and President Trump has repeatedly told Congressional Leaders that he is ready to work together to update our country’s aging infrastructure and get Americans back to work,” says Marshall. “Rather than incentivizing innovation and prioritizing investments in basic infrastructure like roads and bridges, the Democrats have turned this into a handout to urban America and The Squad. Rural America needs help in supporting critical infrastructure updates but this is not a serious attempt at that.”

